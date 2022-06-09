Today (June 9), Yung Miami’s new series “Caresha Please” hit REVOLT and saw the City Girl’s first guest was none other than Diddy, who was in the proverbial hot seat about a variety of topics. Among the many things learned included sexual and food preferences, the launch of Love Records, family life following Kim Porter’s passing, and his current relationship status.

At one point, Yung Miami asked Diddy why he never got married and he decided to give viewers the real reason. He said:

“Just wasn’t ready, just wasn’t ready. Just didn’t want to do it. Just didn’t wanna… never had a desire to get married, you know what I’m saying? When I was growing up, my father got killed when I was young, when I was two. And my mother, she just like never wanted to have men around … it was something like during that time, having men around your children. So, I never really saw a relationship like that, I was just raised around women. I never really had those aspirations. I know it was like the dream, it’s every woman’s and every person’s dream. … For me, I just wasn’t really about that life.”

Earlier in the week, Diddy spoke on REVOLT’s new partnership with Yung Miami, as well as his intent in regards to the network’s programming:

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in hip hop that move the culture … Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

Press play on the first episode of “Caresha Please” here.