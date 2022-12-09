After taking over the world festival circuit, Rolling Loud is ready to do the same in the music industry. Today (Dec. 9), the entity that Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif built deliver a new single titled “Finger Food,” which features Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce. Produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and J Reezy, the booming cut is full of bars about the artists’ rockstar lifestyles:

“Pourin’ drank and smoke, I come in handy, f**k it, blank out, new armored car like Humvee, edible h**s with me, they eye candy, all she wanna do is f**k on a sand beach and woah, climb up in the DJ booth, stand up in that photo coupe, huh? Suck me ’til she lose her tooth, eat that bread up like it’s finger food, bring more bottles, I’m on the stage, shawty claustrophobic, she might faint, b**ch, I’m high in the stars…”

Back in October, Duke Deuce unveiled his latest body of work, Memphis Massacre III, a 13-song effort with additional features from Opera Memphis, DJ Paul, ATM RichBaby, Gloss Up, Glockianna, Big Moochie Grape, and more. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Rae Sremmurd liberated their third studio LP, SR3MM, a three-part concept that included solo albums from Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. In addition, heavyweights like The Weeknd, Juicy J, Trouble, and Young Thug contributed to the project. Currently, the duo are said to be working on an official follow-up for fans to enjoy.

Press play on Rolling Loud’s “Finger Food” with Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce below. In related news, Rolling Loud announced the full lineup for their Inglewood, CA stop which takes place next March and will see Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future and the headliners. You can get additional info on the festival date here.