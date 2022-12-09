Photo: Cover art for Rolling Loud’s “Finger Food
By Jon Powell
  /  12.09.2022

After taking over the world festival circuit, Rolling Loud is ready to do the same in the music industry. Today (Dec. 9), the entity that Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif built deliver a new single titled “Finger Food,” which features Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce. Produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and J Reezy, the booming cut is full of bars about the artists’ rockstar lifestyles:

“Pourin’ drank and smoke, I come in handy, f**k it, blank out, new armored car like Humvee, edible h**s with me, they eye candy, all she wanna do is f**k on a sand beach and woah, climb up in the DJ booth, stand up in that photo coupe, huh? Suck me ’til she lose her tooth, eat that bread up like it’s finger food, bring more bottles, I’m on the stage, shawty claustrophobic, she might faint, b**ch, I’m high in the stars…”

Back in October, Duke Deuce unveiled his latest body of work, Memphis Massacre III, a 13-song effort with additional features from Opera Memphis, DJ Paul, ATM RichBaby, Gloss Up, Glockianna, Big Moochie Grape, and more. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Rae Sremmurd liberated their third studio LP, SR3MM, a three-part concept that included solo albums from Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. In addition, heavyweights like The Weeknd, Juicy J, Trouble, and Young Thug contributed to the project. Currently, the duo are said to be working on an official follow-up for fans to enjoy.

Press play on Rolling Loud’s “Finger Food” with Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce below. In related news, Rolling Loud announced the full lineup for their Inglewood, CA stop which takes place next March and will see Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future and the headliners. You can get additional info on the festival date here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Duke Deuce
Rae Sremmurd
Singles

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Moguls in the Making

Day 2: The wisdom of mentors | 'Moguls in the Making'

It’s day two of the “Moguls in the Making” competition, and things are already heating ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.06.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Will Smith makes his return to the big screen with 'Emancipation' and more

Will Smith’s new movie  ‘Emancipation’ is about an enslaved man’s fight for freedom and we sit ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.02.2022
View More