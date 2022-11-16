Yesterday (Nov. 15), Rolling Loud officially announced they will be returning once again for their California festival. They’ve tapped in with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future, along with special guest Lil Wayne, to be the headliners for the three-day extravaganza.

The festival is set to take place next year on the grounds of SoFi Stadium from March 3 to March 5. The rest of the Rolling Loud California roster is overflowing with talent, boasting names like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, and more. Los Angeles natives like Tyga, OhGeesy, and G Perico will also come out to represent their home stomping grounds. Leading ladies on the lineup include Ice Spice, Saweetie, Bktherula, Coi Leray, Kamaiyah, and others.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. PST and can be purchased here. They start at $9.99 down with a layaway plan. Those who are interested are encouraged to grab theirs fast, as the presale sold out in less than 12 hours last week.

In related news, Rolling Loud officially announced they will be touching down in Asia for the first time ever with Rolling Loud Thailand. The festival will be held from April 13 to April 15 at the Legend Siam Amusement Park in Pattaya next year. The hip hop festival had a massive 2022, hosting five weekends in four countries this year alone. The international expansion into Asia follows suit with Rolling Loud Toronto, which was headlined by Future, WizKid, and Dave.

Rolling Loud New York was held back in September and attendees were able to witness sets by superstars like Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Moneybagg Yo.

Check out the official announcement for Rolling Loud California down below.