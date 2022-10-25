During a star-studded press conference at CentralWorld Live in Bangkok last month, Rolling Loud officially announced they will be touching down in Asia for the first time ever with Rolling Loud Thailand. The festival will be held from April 13 to April 15 at the Legend Siam Amusement Park in Pattaya next year.

A tentative total of 66 acts are expected to perform on two stages with international headliners. Although the official lineup announcements are to come in November, Rolling Loud announced today (Oct. 25) that presale tickets will be available on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. ICT on RollingLoud.com/Thailand.

The hip hop festival had a massive 2022, hosting five weekends in four countries this year alone. The international expansion into Asia follows suit with Rolling Loud Toronto, which was headlined by Future, WizKid, and Dave.

Rolling Loud New York made headlines last month for a number of reasons. Attendees were able to witness sets by superstars like Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Moneybagg Yo. However, there were some unsatisfied performers like Kid Cudi, whose set was interrupted by people in the crowd who booed him and threw water bottles on stage. He addressed the matter in an interview with Zane Lowe a few days later. “It’s supposed to be an unspoken agreement — amongst artists and fans — that you’re supposed to give the utmost respect and not interfere with the performance,” said the Cleveland-bred artist.

The festival’s weekend in Miami earlier this year featured headlining performances from Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, and Future, plus special appearances from Ye and Travis Scott. The North American dates are set to return in 2023 with Rolling Loud California at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.