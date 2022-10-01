Kid Cudi finally has something to say about the abrupt ending to his Rolling Loud Miami set. In July, Cudi headlined night one of the hip hop music festival after Kanye West pulled out of the event at the last minute.

Only 15 minutes into his set, Cudi was interrupted by hecklers who booed him and threw water bottles on stage. He hoped he could thwart further antics by warning the crowd that their actions came with consequences. “I will f**king leave. If I get hit with one more f**king thing—if I see one more f**king thing on this f**king stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

Almost immediately after speaking his piece, he was struck by a water bottle, which prompted him to drop his mic and exit the stage for good. Now, just over two months since the ordeal transpired, Don’t Look Up actor has something to say about his experience with the rowdy Rolling Loud crowd.

“It’s supposed to be an unspoken agreement amongst artists and fans, that you’re supposed to give the utmost respect and not interfere with the performance,” said the “Stars in the Sky” rapper in an interview with Zane Lowe on Friday (Sept. 30).

With that performance behind him, Cudi is currently focused on his new album Entergalatic, which was released on Friday. On Saturday (Oct. 1), he released an animated special of the same name on Netlfix. The 90-minute project also features music from the new album.

The Grammy-Award winning rapper recently spoke with Rolling Stone about what inspired him to test out an animated project. “I was tired of making albums. I was bored of it. I was bored of having an album, dropping two music videos, and then that’s it. I was tired of the same old thing. I was like if I’m going to do another album, it has to be exciting … And that’s when I came up with the idea to try to do this musical told through animation,” he said in the feature that was published on Sept. 24.

Check out the Entergalactic trailer below.