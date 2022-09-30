Today (Sept. 30), Kid Cudi unveiled his brand new Entergalactic album in tandem with his Netflix special of the same name. The project boasts appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius. However, the veteran rapper implied earlier today that he might be “closing the chapter” in terms of releasing music — at least for a little while.

In an interview with Zane Lowe about the album, Cudi said he thinks his priorities and interests may have changed. “The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” he told Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”

“I was like, ‘Man, I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.’ And now, that I’ve done that, I just… I’ve made a lot of music, man,” the “Erase Me” rapper continued. “I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f**k around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me.”

Speaking of delving into different things, Cudi recently revealed what he’s working on lately: A memoir. The Cleveland-bred star took to Twitter to tell his fans that he started writing a book about his life.

Currently, Cudi is out on the road for his “To The Moon World Tour” featuring Don Toliver, Strick, 070 Shake, and Denzel Curry as his opening acts. The journey kicked off last month in Vancouver and will wrap up overseas in Milan at the end of November.