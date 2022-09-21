Currently, Kid Cudi is out on the road for his “To The Moon World Tour” featuring Don Toliver, Strick, 070 Shake, and Denzel Curry as his opening acts. The journey kicked off last month in Vancouver and will wrap up overseas in Milan at the end of November.

During his long hours traveling from country to country, Cudi has found a way to pass the time: writing a book. Yesterday (Sept. 20), the Cleveland-bred star took to Twitter to tell his fans about the memoir he is working on. “Started writing the first chapter of my book,” he said. “It’s comin’ together really well.”

The Lonely Stoner also opened up about how the process has been challenging, yet he feels it is definitely something he has to go through in order for people to understand him better. “Tellin’ my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told,” he continued. “I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

In additional exciting news, Cudi has also been working on an animated Netflix series for the past year titled “Entertgalactic.” The new show officially premieres on Sept. 30 and you can view the official trailer here.

Check out Cudi’s aforementioned tweets below and keep a look out for more updates about his forthcoming memoir on REVOLT.

