Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  09.21.2022

Currently, Kid Cudi is out on the road for his “To The Moon World Tour” featuring Don Toliver, Strick, 070 Shake, and Denzel Curry as his opening acts. The journey kicked off last month in Vancouver and will wrap up overseas in Milan at the end of November.

During his long hours traveling from country to country, Cudi has found a way to pass the time: writing a book. Yesterday (Sept. 20), the Cleveland-bred star took to Twitter to tell his fans about the memoir he is working on. “Started writing the first chapter of my book,” he said. “It’s comin’ together really well.”

The Lonely Stoner also opened up about how the process has been challenging, yet he feels it is definitely something he has to go through in order for people to understand him better. “Tellin’ my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told,” he continued. “I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

In additional exciting news, Cudi has also been working on an animated Netflix series for the past year titled “Entertgalactic.” The new show officially premieres on Sept. 30 and you can view the official trailer here.

Check out Cudi’s aforementioned tweets below and keep a look out for more updates about his forthcoming memoir on REVOLT.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kid Cudi

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
View More