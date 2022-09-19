Kid Cudi joins the ranks of other hip hop artists who have curated successful music festivals after the inauguration of his “Moon Man’s Landing” event.

On Saturday (Sept. 17), the Cleveland-born music and movie star hosted the festival, which drew up to 19,000 attendees. The single-day music event featured performances from Pusha T, Jaden Smith, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and more. According to Cleveland.com, “Moon Man’s Landing” occurred at the Nautica Entertainment Complex on Cleveland’s waterfront.

Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, closed the eight-hour-long festival, performing “Cleveland Is The Reason” from his mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi; “Sky Might Fall” from his debut studio album, Man On The Moon: The End Of The Day; as well as newer singles “Dive” and “Sept. 16” from his seventh studio album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen One.

Many controversies have swirled around the rapper’s name due to his feud with former collaborator and friend, Kanye West. With several deleted Instagram posts over the past few months, West has spoken out against the Cleveland rapper. However, Kid Cudi did not responded to West’s comments until his Esquire interview last month, where he vehemently said their friendship was over.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s**t about you?” Cudi asks during his interview. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s**t pissed me off. That he had the power to f**k with me that week. That he used his power to f**k with me. That pissed me off. You [are] f**king with my mental health now, bro.” He added, “The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f**k out of my life and be done with your a**. [Because] you are not good for me. I love myself more. I love myself more.”

On Sept. 30, Kid Cudi will release his tenth studio album, Entergalactic, along with his Netflix series of the same name.