The hip hop community lost Young Dolph on Nov. 17 of last year and it’s clear that fans still miss him.

A new mural of the late rapper was seen in Miami during the weekend of Art Basel. The mural is a lively painting of Dolph’s legendary Rolling Loud 2018 performance where he gifted two Duke students $20K.

The students were Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons. Both had previously been employed at the Duke University location of Joe Van Gogh in North Carolina back in 2018 but got fired after their manager caught them playing Young Dolph’s “Get Paid” in the coffee shop.

Dolph heard the news and flew them out to Miami for Rolling Loud 2018, where he gave them cash during his performance. That moment has now been memorialized down in Miami.

The artwork shows the rapper handing the students money with the quote “I know for a fact that V.P. getting money… but he ain’t getting money like Dolph” right above his head.

Many fans have been spotted stopping by the mural to commemorate the fallen rapper, who was shot to death November in his hometown of Memphis.

Young Dolph mural spotted in Miami 🐬 pic.twitter.com/uFK4olI7Bl — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) December 5, 2022

Dolph may be gone, but he hasn’t been forgotten. This art appreciation of the Paper Route Empire boss comes around the same time law enforcement gets closer to solving his murder case.

A fourth man, Jermarcus Johnson, was arrested last month in connection with the shooting and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The authorities believe Jermarcus, 25, helped hide his half-brother Justin Johnson, and Cornelius Smith, after the deadly shooting.

Johnson and Smith are both currently in custody and being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, along with firearm charges. Both men have pleaded not guilty and are expected back in court on January 20.