Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a fourth person suspected of playing a role in the fatal shooting of Young Dolph. On Friday (Nov. 18), police identified Jermarcus Johnson as a suspect.

“We’re alleging that he helped one of the shooters escape and that he helped one of the shooters receive money for the solicited murder,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told WMC-TV of Johnson, who turned himself in later that afternoon.

Suspected gunmen Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were both indicted in January. They are facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Hernandez Govan is also in custody for allegedly plotting the star’s murder. He’s been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. On Thursday (Nov. 17), he pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down in his hometown outside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies last November. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Mia Jaye, and their two children, son Tre Tre and daughter Aria Ella.

On Nov. 10, Dolph’s girlfriend opened up about the unbearable pain she and her children have faced since his passing. “This journey is not for the faint of heart…or for whatever type of heart I have… Death is such a cruel part of life… I ask that you continue to keep us in prayer,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the “Hall of Fame” artist’s death, Tennessee recognized Nov. 17 as “Adolph Thornton Day of Service.” “His day of service is not only a day to commemorate his work but also to inspire the next generation to be a light to their own just as he was,” Tennessee Sen. Katrina Robinson said.