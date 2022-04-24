As the trial for the two men accused of murdering Young Dolph continues, a third suspect remains at large.

According to Memphis TV station FOX 13, 26-year-old Shundale Bartnett is still missing. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Bartnett back in February, and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects — Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson — both appeared in a Shelby County court this week.

For Johnson, the 23-year-old a.k.a. Straight Drop, the hearing was the first time he returned to criminal court after being sentenced to 24 months in prison last week for a supervised release violation.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the violations, which include not being regularly employed, missing mandatory drug screenings and therapy, failing to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction, and being arrested.

Still, Johnson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of Dolph. Johnson and Smith’s attorneys have requested video evidence and are still waiting to receive it, according to Fox 13.

Smith, 32, had his bond hearing rescheduled to give his attorney more time to round up witnesses to testify. The judge agreed to set his bond hearing and Johnson’s next court date to May 27th.

As REVOLT previously reported, Johnson and Smith have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of property valuing more than $10,000.

Both men are accused of being the masked gunmen who fatally shot Dolph as he was purchasing cookies in his hometown of Memphis back in November.

Johnson was detained in Indiana on Jan. 11 after U.S. Marshals announced a $15,000 reward for his arrest. Smith was arrested back in December on an auto-theft warrant that involved the white Mercedes Benz that was used in the “Preach” rapper’s shooting.

Barnett is facing charges of accessory after the fact for helping Johnson while he was on the run from authorities. Since he’s been missing, the U.S. Marshals Service said Barnett now faces additional charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000