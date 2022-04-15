One of the men accused of killing Young Dolph has been hit with jail time, but it’s not for the rapper’s death. According to ActionNews5, a local news station in Memphis, Justin Johnson has been sentenced to two years in prison on charges of violating the terms of his probation.

Johnson was placed on supervised release after he picked up a gun charge for his involvement in a 2017 shooting. Per ABC, he shot three people during a fight at a Memphis bowling alley and was sentenced to five years in prison. He served five months before he was released on probation.

As fans know, Johnson was one of the suspects arrested after Dolph was shot and killed at the Makeda Cookies on Airways Boulevard. He was also taken into custody for violating the terms of his release. During his court hearing on Tuesday (April 12), he pleaded guilty to the violations, which include “not being regularly employed, missing mandatory drug screenings and therapy, failing to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction and being arrested,” the latter two of which were connected to Dolph’s shooting.

Judge Mark Norris reportedly said he was “bitterly disappointed” in Johnson’s probation violation as he “squandered” the release previously granted by the court. Johnson, however, is eager to put the case behind him because he has “a lot going on with other charges.”

Johnson faces charges related to Dolph’s tragic shooting. Those charges include first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, theft of property $10,000 – $60,000, employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the allegations and remains in Desoto County Jail, where he previously claimed he was attacked by a fellow inmate while on a call in the prison’s visitation area.