Justin Johnson, a suspect in Young Dolph’s tragic murder, was attacked while in custody at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis, Tennessee, TMZ reported. According to the suspect‘s lawyer Juni Ganguli, his client was in the middle of a phone call when a fellow inmate walked up to him and punched him in the face. He walked away from the incident unscathed, and his attack is currently being investigated by authorities.

As of now, there is currently no known motive for the case. Cops in the Shelby County Jail are specifically looking into an incident that took place between Johnson and another inmate on Friday (March 18).

In the meantime, Johnson is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000 — all in connection to the fatal shooting of Young Dolph. The “Get Paid” rapper was shot and killed in November while purchasing cookies at the Makeda’s Cookies in Airways Boulevard, and his shooters fled the scene in a getaway car. It’s been reported that Johnson filmed a music video in the same location where the vehicle was later found. He has continued to maintain his innocence in the case.

The suspected killer is only one of five people believed to be behind Young Dolph’s murder. Cornelius Smith was arrested and charged with the same offenses as Johnson. Devin Burns was booked on multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft of property, and Joshua Taylor was named a person of interest in the case.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, faced charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property in relation to allegations he helped Johnson get away from authorities. He was mistakenly released from custody and has since gone missing.