As previously reported by REVOLT, LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center last month. The argument was said to have been over a bowling ball, which escalated to gunfire while Jackson was attempting to leave. The 31-year-old was also the mother of one of Young Thug‘s children, a 14-year-old son.

Reporter Tori Cooper took to social media to break down exactly what took place in the entertainment complex, as explained by Jackson’s mother Sherina Jackson:

“I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson’s mom. She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowling alley, a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.”

Sherina Jackson also spoke to CBS 46 about the truly unfortunate incident:

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby … I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

BREAKING: I just got this mugshot of Joshua Fleetwood. This is the man who was just arrested & charged with the felony murder of Lakevia Jackson. I'm digging into his background now. He may have his first court appearance today.@cbs46 https://t.co/LXnzHQmJhE pic.twitter.com/UcFyEafQHd — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) April 1, 2022

This week, police have confirmed that they have apprehended a suspect — 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood, who was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department‘s fugitive team and the U.S. Marshals on Thursday (March 31). He has been booked for felony murder and currently sits in Fulton County Jail.

According to FOX 5, authorities obtained warrants for Fleetwood’s arrest three days after the shooting took place. It’s being revealed that Fleetwood is a conflicted felon with a lengthy history of convictions, including “narcotics-related crimes, fraud, criminal trespassing and eluding police.”

Previously, Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk called the shooting “an atrocity,” and that they “will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible.” Now, Woolfolk is “happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in [their] custody.”