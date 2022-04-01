By Jon Powell
  /  04.01.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center last month. The argument was said to have been over a bowling ball, which escalated to gunfire while Jackson was attempting to leave. The 31-year-old was also the mother of one of Young Thug‘s children, a 14-year-old son.

Reporter Tori Cooper took to social media to break down exactly what took place in the entertainment complex, as explained by Jackson’s mother Sherina Jackson:

“I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson’s mom. She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowling alley, a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.”

Sherina Jackson also spoke to CBS 46 about the truly unfortunate incident:

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby … I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

This week, police have confirmed that they have apprehended a suspect — 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood, who was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department‘s fugitive team and the U.S. Marshals on Thursday (March 31). He has been booked for felony murder and currently sits in Fulton County Jail.

According to FOX 5, authorities obtained warrants for Fleetwood’s arrest three days after the shooting took place. It’s being revealed that Fleetwood is a conflicted felon with a lengthy history of convictions, including “narcotics-related crimes, fraud, criminal trespassing and eluding police.”

Previously, Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk called the shooting “an atrocity,” and that they “will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible.” Now, Woolfolk is “happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in [their] custody.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Young Thug

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Austin Webster’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with Deepr CEO Austin Webster to discuss his favorite Black-owned products. In ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  03.28.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More