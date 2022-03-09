Young Thug has about 15 more years or less before he hangs up his rap jersey. In a new interview with Billboard, the 30-year-old said he wants to leave the rap game before he reaches a “certain age.”

“I just don’t want to be a certain age and still rapping,” he explained. “I’d rather start doing a different thing. It ain’t even about nobody else, it’s just about me and my integrity and how I want to be looked at. Why would I be 45 or 50 years old trying to record albums? When I’m 50 years old, I know 80% of the world is motherfucking 15 to 24. What the fuck am I trying to make an album at 50 for?”

Instead, Thugger revealed he would consider using his rap skills to create songs for some big fashion houses. “I’ll sell a song to Chanel when I’m 45 or 50,” he told Billboard. “I’ll send three or four songs to Balmain. As far as trying to rap, fuck no, I ain’t doing it. It’s not [that I have] a problem with it, it’s a problem with me doing it. I don’t want to do it at that point. I got other business and other shit to be doing. I got kids that gonna need more attention from me in 10 years.”

Gunna, who was also being interviewed, chimed in stating, “I don’t want him to stop no time soon.” His comment regarding Thug’s future retirement makes perfect sense considering the two have collaborated on multiple songs, including their Billboard-charting single, “pushin P.” When speaking to the music magazine, he explained that he was confident that the song would receive the reception it has.

“We knew it would happen. People are just catching on more and more. It’s nothing that we ain’t been doing,” Gunna said. “We were ‘pushin P‘ before the song got made. Atlanta was already ‘pushin P’ before the song came out. That’s why we like, ‘We P’s.’ It’s still lifestyle shit.”