The findings from Young Dolph’s autopsy have been revealed, WREG reported. According to the West Tennessee Medical Examiner, the Memphis rapper suffered 22 gunshot wounds, specifically passing away after shots to “the head, neck and torso.” His manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

As fans know, Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 while purchasing baked goods at the Makeda’s Cookies in his hometown of Memphis. The news of his death came as a surprise to many, including his own family.

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged,” the message continued. “As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

In the wake of Dolph’s death, he’s been honored with social media tributes, a compilation album, a street on Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard and a memorial that set up shop outside of the bakery. As REVOLT previously reported, the memorial will be removed due to safety concerns and later placed in the Castalia Heights neighborhood.

In regards to his ongoing case, suspects Cornelius Smith, Justin Johnson and Devin Burns were taken into custody, while Joshua Taylor — another person of interest — has not been arrested.

Smith and Johnson are due in court later this month. They have both pleaded guilty.