LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug’s child, was shot and killed at an Atlanta bowling alley, CBS 46 reports. According to the outlet, the 31-year-old was attending a birthday party at Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta when she got into a dispute over a bowling ball.

The argument reportedly ended in gunfire and Jackson was shot while she was leaving the bowling alley. Atlanta police are now looking for a male suspect.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball,” Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told the outlet. “We talk about conflict resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute, so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible.”

CBS46 spoke with the woman’s mother who said the suspect waited in the parking lot for 20 minutes for Jackson to exit the bowling alley, which is when he shot her.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” her mother Sherina Jackson told the outlet. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

The Atlanta Police Department has not released any information about the suspected shooter, but they believe they are close to an arrest based on ballistic and surveillance evidence and eyewitness testimonies from the scene.

The Neighborhood Talk first confirmed that Jackson is the mother of at least one of Thugger’s six children on Instagram. It’s unclear how many children they share. So far, the rap star has not publicly commented on her passing.

We at REVOLT send our deepest condolences to Thug and Jackson’s family and friends at this tragic time. See The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post about the incident below.