Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, has passed away after battling stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37 years old. The “Milkshake” singer’s management confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Tuesday morning (March 15).

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management told Entertainment Tonight. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Friends of Mora, who was a well-respected photographer, also shared tributes to him on social media.

“We lost a brother yesterday,” Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together. You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in Atlanta. First time I had ever really recording [sic] a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe.”

“Everything I saw you do was built in passion,” he continued. “I loved connecting again with you. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis RIP @mikemorafoto.”

Mora revealed his stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis on Instagram in September of 2021. He was diagnosed with the cancer in 2020 and doctors estimated he would have 18 months to live. In the post, he also noted some of his symptoms, including debilitating stomach pain, loss of appetite, back pain and more.

He and Kelis welcomed a daughter in September of 2020 and also share a 6-year-old son named Shepard. Kelis is also a mom to 12-year-old Knight, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nas.

So far, she has yet to speak publicly on her husband’s passing. We at REVOLT send our deepest condolences to Mora’s family and friends at this time.