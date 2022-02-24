Da Brat is officially a married woman. Earlier this week (Feb. 22), the veteran emcee and Jessica Dupart met in holy matrimony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia. The event was set-up by Eliana Baucicault of EllyB Events and Pomp Posh Event Decor, and saw the likes of Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss among the many attendees. In addition, Jermaine Dupri — Da Brat’s collaborator since her career inception almost 30 years ago — did the honors of walking her down the isle.

Yesterday, Dupart took to social media to gush about the momentous occasion as she should:

“Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE . We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart … Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH!”

Da Brat first made waves back in 1994 with her debut LP Funkdafied, which contained nine songs and — in addition to Dupri — collaborations alongside Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and the late Mac Daddy of fellow So So Def artists Kris Kross. That project later crossed the Platinum mark, making Da Brat the first female rapper to do so. Da Brat saw additional success with subsequent projects like Anuthatantrum, Unrestricted, and Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz.

While her sexual preference has always been a tabloid topic, it wasn’t until 2020 when Da Brat truly opened up about her relationship and life and a gay woman:

“I was always told you want to be fuckable to men and women to sell records — you don’t want anybody to discriminate … It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show, and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it.”

Check out some photos from Da Brat and Dupart’s wedding below. Hopefully, we’ll be getting some music from the former soon.