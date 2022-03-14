On Sunday (March 13), Former President Barack Obama revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 60-year-old said he’s “feeling fine” despite having some COVID-19 symptoms. He also said Former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative for the virus.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Obama tweeted. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

According to CNN, Obama just recently returned to Washington, D.C. — where he tested positive for COVID-19 — after spending the winter in Hawaii.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has continued to decrease. According to the Associated Press, there was an average of around 35,000 infections in the U.S. this past week, as opposed to an average of almost 800,000 in mid-January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends getting vaccinated against coronavirus. According to the agency, 75.2 percent of adults in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated and, of those, 47.7 percent have received a booster shot.

President Joe Biden discussed the pandemic in his State of the Union address earlier this month. During the speech, the president acknowledged that Americans are “tired, frustrated and exhausted” with the pandemic, but said the country is “moving forward safely,” back to more normal routines.

“We’ve reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19, with severe cases down to a level not seen since last July,” he continued. “Just a few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the CDC — issued new mask guidelines. Under these new guidelines, most Americans in most of the country can now be mask free. And based on the projections, more of the country will reach that point across the next couple of weeks.”

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,” Biden added.

See Obama’s tweet below.