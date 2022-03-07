Earlier this morning, Queen Elizabeth II hosted Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle just outside of London, England. According to reports, the Canadian Prime Minister was in town to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The meeting comes after Hollywood Reported’s controversy over a confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing, which was then followed by the website’s owner Jason Lee doubling down on the report:

“Please don’t take my calculated silence as somewhat cowering away from the work I’ve done this week … I’ll be active today on Twitter. And if you know me you know I’ve ALWAYS come with receipts. … Tweets from strangers will never make me shut up. New story going up soon. I hope all of these ‘responsible journalists’ pick that up too.”

Hollywood Unlocked has since retracted their story, with Lee apologizing for the mishap:

“Although I’ve never been wrong when breaking a story because this involves The Queen this is one time I would want to be. And based on Wednesday’s report from the Palace, I can say my sources got this wrong and I sincerely apologize to The Queen and the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II has held her reign over the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries since the passing of her father, King George VI, in 1952. As a result, the 95-year-old holds the distinction as the longest-serving female head of state, as well as the oldest living and longest-reigning current monarch in history. Over the past month, she had been recovering from COVID-19, and returned to virtual engagements at the top of the month. Not long after, Prince William, Kate Middleton (Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge) and their three children met with The Queen at Frogmore House, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle.