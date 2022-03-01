By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.01.2022

Queen Elizabeth II has resumed virtual engagements after more than a week of battling COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, the 95-year-old monarch held two virtual sessions on Tuesday (March 1), speaking to the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra.

The queen had suffered mild cold-like symptoms, testing positive for the virus on Feb. 20. Her official diagnosis caused concern among officials and the public who were specifically concerned with her chances of recovering as a high-risk individual. While Buckingham Palace mainly kept mum about her day-to-day progress, an unsubstantiated report from Hollywood Unlocked led many to believe she succumbed to COVID-19. The palace indirectly addressed the claims with updates of Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with the Prime Minister, announcements of the continuation of her light duties, and the cancellation of her virtual meetings.

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the palace said in a statement. The queen has since returned to her virtual meetings and has resumed family gatherings as well. As reported by DailyMail, the monarch spent her Sunday (Feb. 27) at Frogmore House in Windsor, England with Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children. Princess Beatrice and her daughter, Sienna, were also in attendance.

With her return to virtual audiences, Queen Elizabeth II continues her reign, which stems back seven decades. The monarch ascended to the throne 70 years ago and is now the oldest-living monarch and the first British monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Amid her speech, she shared her wish for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to become her successor.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” said the queen. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

 

 

