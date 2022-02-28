Young Thug is looking to help African immigrants who are stranded in Ukraine. The Georgia native reacted to several disturbing videos of men, women and children stuck at the country’s Polish border over the weekend.

“If some of my rap brothers are in, I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “However, I can sense they not letting us pass.”

“Whoever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP. I’m ready,” he added in a follow-up post.

Thugger also shared a widely spread video of an African woman stranded at the border with her infant child in reportedly frigid temperatures.

After Young Thug’s call for action, several celebrities also volunteered to help.

“I’m wit you my brother,” entrepreneur Kelvin “PJ Kev” Mensa posted on his Story. “Anything I can do. Reach out ASAP.”

As reported by REVOLT, the hashtag #AfricansInUkraine brought light to discriminatory border tactics in the European country this weekend.

As thousands attempt to flee Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion, one Nigerian man trying to cross the border into Poland told BBC, “We’ve been chased back. We’ve been hit with police armed with sticks.”

The man also said border patrol told him they were “not tending to Africans.”

South African foreign office official Clayson Monyela also said Africans were being “badly treated” at the border and there have been several reports of Ukrainian security stopping them from boarding buses and trains.

One Nigerian woman also told BBC she walked for 11 hours overnight to reach the Medyka crossing with Poland, where she saw “Black people sleeping on the street.” The woman said armed guards told her to wait while Ukrainians were allowed to cross the border first. Buses leaving the country also carried primarily white passengers with only a few Africans allowed to board, she said.

According to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari; there are about 4,000 Nigerians currently in Ukraine and many of them are students enrolled in the country’s medical and technical universities.

“All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under the UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference,” the president tweeted.

As of Monday (Feb. 28); a reported 350,000 Ukrainians have been able to escape the country.