This past Friday (April 7), Rae Sremmurd unveiled the long-awaited LP Sremm 4 Life, a 14-song offering that’s executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. Featured artists Young Thug and Future can be heard on the standouts “Royal Flush” and “Activate,” respectively.

In addition to the new album, fans were also treated to a visual for the single “Tanisha (Pump That),” a Mike WiLL and Pharrell Williams-backed number that, as the title suggests, is centered around a special woman in the brothers’ lives.

“Like Tanisha, doin’ it for the people, nobody do it like she do, everything tight and see-through, now pump that, now pump that… Tanisha, she like Matsuhisa, but she don’t mind gettin’ down either, long as you got sativa, now pump that…”

The clip comes courtesy of Ear Drummers Films and, upon pressing play, immediately introduces us to Tanisha, who can be seen pumping gas, working out, getting her hair done, and more. Elsewhere, Swae Lee rides through the streets while conversing with Slim Jxmmi about said love interest.

Sremm 4 Life follows 2018’s SR3MM, a 27-track effort divided into three separate projects — two of which were solo projects from each member. Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Juicy J, Young Thug, Zoë Kravitz, and more appeared throughout. SR3MM was a commercial success for the duo, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold during its first week. SR3MM also crossed the gold certification mark. Since then, Rae Sremmurd kept their momentum going via loose cuts and collaborations like “Watching Me” with Kodak Black, “Sober” with Afrojack, “Denial,” “Community D**k” with Flo Milli, and “Finger Food” with Duke Deuce.

Press play on Rae Sremmurd’s “Tanisha (Pump That)” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Sremm 4 Life here.