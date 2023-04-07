The wait is finally over and Sremm season has commenced. It has been roughly five years since the release of Rae Sremmurd‘s SR3MM album and since then, fans have waited patiently for a new drop. The LP was released as a triple disc effort, offering a group project as well as two solo projects from Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, respectively. Through recent years, the two brothers have maintained a relatively low profile in the music scene as they keep fans wondering when the next release will be.

Fortunately enough for supporters worldwide, Rae Sremmurd comes outside today (Apr. 7) to drop their fourth studio album, Sremm 4 Life.

Given Rae Sremmurd‘s track record, it is safe to say that they will have this summer in a chokehold. For nearly a decade, the duo have provided endless hits that are certified gold or higher and took over the charts, radio waves and clubs simultaneously. The driving force behind Swae and Jxmmi, Mike Will Made-It, plays a huge pat in their success, as well. When you pair his sound with their musical abilities and persona, you are almost guaranteed all hits and no misses.

Over the last year, Rae Sremmurd continued to build anticipation for Sremm 4 Life. They delivered a slew of singles including “Denial,” and “Community D**k” featuring Flo Milli. By the end of 2022, they closed out with “Torpedo” produced by Sonny Digital and most recently dropped off “Sucka Or Sum.”

Equipped with 14 records, Sremm 4 Life includes only two features courtesy of Future and Young Thug. Rae Sremmurd is taking the “as least features as possible” route here and it will surely provide some waves for the summer, making it feel like the 2014-2018 era again. Check out the LP now and catch a vibe!