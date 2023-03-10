Big news for Rae Sremmurd fans. Come April 7, the Mississippi duo will unveil their new album Sremm4Life, which will see executive production duties handled by Mike WiLL Made-It. Following the singles “Torpedo” and “Sucka Or Sum,” today (March 10) brings another from the forthcoming effort titled “Tanisha (Pump That).” Produced by Mike WiLL and Pharrell Williams, the groovy number sees Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi harmonizing about a special someone.

“Pump that, boomerang, you got that comeback, my new addiction, I need that, poke it out, then spin that, ay, real one, you been that, they ludicrous, tell ’em, ‘Get back,’ ay, you can max out my Amex, ay, I can tell you like attention just by the way you shake it, all eyes on you, go crazy, can’t stop it, so they gon’ hate it, ay, if we leave together, they gon’ assume you my baby…”

Back in 2018, Rae Sremmurd liberated SR3MM, a conceptual body of work that consisted of three projects including the individual efforts Swaecation and Jxmtro. Altogether, the drop consisted of 27 songs and contributions from Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Juicy J, Young Thug, Zoë Kravitz, and more. The massive effort was a top 10 success for Rae Sremmurd, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 57,000 first-week album equivalent units sold following its debut. SR3MM also scored the group a gold certification.

Since then, the Ear Drummers-signed collective remained on the radar via a slew of loose cuts and collaborations including “Watching Me” with Kodak Black, “Sober” with Afrojack, “Denial,” “Community D**k” with Flo Milli, and “Finger Food” with Duke Deuce. Outside of the group, Swae Lee’s unique vocals could be heard alongside the likes of Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Jackson Wang, French Montana, Shenseea, Pop Smoke, and Skrillex.

Press play on “Tanisha (Pump That)” below.