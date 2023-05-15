On Thursday (May 11), Chase B premiered his new single, titled “Ring Ring,” which features Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla $ign. Produced by Chase B and BRYVN, the collaborators could be heard rapping about the women in their lives.

“Steppin’ out pressin’, baby, you’re a blessin’, in the bed, we wrestlin’, we sendin’ a message, this is Black excellence, tryna build us a residence, 100 racks in my bag, get your bid in when it’s low, no cap, let me know, let’s go, I’ll stretch the bowl, a** on swole, she get a purse, yeah, she workin’ her moves, Big Huncho, baguettes come first, and then we can do two, top down, choppin’ off coupes, she warm and wet like soup, jump off the top of the roof, ’cause I’m fallin’ in love with you…”

“Ring Ring” follows a slew of notable releases from Chase B over the past few years, including “MAYDAY” with Sheck Wes and Young Thug, “For Me” with OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan, and “Cafeteria” with Toliver. The aforementioned drops are expected to appear on the forthcoming release Be Very Afraid.

Known by many as Scott’s official DJ, Chase B has been handling the decks for chart-topping rappers and wealthy socialites alike. In an interview with Coveteur, the Houston talent explained how he first began mastering his craft.

“I had a radio show on campus and everything,” he revealed. “I used to be in the club next to the DJ, emceeing parties and s**t like that. Since I was always around DJs, I started picking up on different things, like the timing of different s**t, and then I just thought I could probably do both by myself rather than assisting the DJ.”

Press play on Chase B’s “Ring Ring” single below.