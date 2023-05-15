Photo: Cover art for Chase B’s “Ring Ring” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

On Thursday (May 11), Chase B premiered his new single, titled “Ring Ring,” which features Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla $ign. Produced by Chase B and BRYVN, the collaborators could be heard rapping about the women in their lives.

“Steppin’ out pressin’, baby, you’re a blessin’, in the bed, we wrestlin’, we sendin’ a message, this is Black excellence, tryna build us a residence, 100 racks in my bag, get your bid in when it’s low, no cap, let me know, let’s go, I’ll stretch the bowl, a** on swole, she get a purse, yeah, she workin’ her moves, Big Huncho, baguettes come first, and then we can do two, top down, choppin’ off coupes, she warm and wet like soup, jump off the top of the roof, ’cause I’m fallin’ in love with you…”

“Ring Ring” follows a slew of notable releases from Chase B over the past few years, including “MAYDAY” with Sheck Wes and Young Thug, “For Me” with OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan, and “Cafeteria” with Toliver. The aforementioned drops are expected to appear on the forthcoming release Be Very Afraid.

Known by many as Scott’s official DJ, Chase B has been handling the decks for chart-topping rappers and wealthy socialites alike. In an interview with Coveteur, the Houston talent explained how he first began mastering his craft.

“I had a radio show on campus and everything,” he revealed. “I used to be in the club next to the DJ, emceeing parties and s**t like that. Since I was always around DJs, I started picking up on different things, like the timing of different s**t, and then I just thought I could probably do both by myself rather than assisting the DJ.”

Press play on Chase B’s “Ring Ring” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Nicki Minaj drops off new visual for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Rick Ross is so proud of Meek Mill and Wale's success: "You can't photocopy that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.13.2023

JAY-Z details his bid to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square in a letter to New York

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teams up with G-Eazy for "MVP" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is back with his latest 'Richest Opp' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.12.2023

Fendi P teams up with Ceez NeckMusik for 'Sumin To Smoke To' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Listen to Chinx's latest project 'Cocaine Riot 7'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chase B
Don Toliver
Quavo
Rap
Singles
Travis Scott
Ty Dolla Sign

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Nicki Minaj drops off new visual for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Rick Ross is so proud of Meek Mill and Wale's success: "You can't photocopy that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.13.2023

JAY-Z details his bid to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square in a letter to New York

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie teams up with G-Eazy for "MVP" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is back with his latest 'Richest Opp' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.12.2023

Fendi P teams up with Ceez NeckMusik for 'Sumin To Smoke To' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Listen to Chinx's latest project 'Cocaine Riot 7'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
News

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

‘The Age of Pleasure’ arrives June 9.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More