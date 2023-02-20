Photo: Cover art for OG Parker’s “Still Work” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

Over the weekend, OG Parker revealed “Still Work,” the latest preview of his forthcoming Moments project. The new offering follows other recent singles like “No Fuss” and “Rain Down.” This time around, the platinum producer tapped in with R&B stars Ty Dolla $ign and Muni Long to help him take the record to the next level. On the track, the two singers croon about rekindling past romantic relationships:

“Know you gon’ miss me when nobody’s left (Left), you get the message/ One day, that hit you different when you by yourself (Self), when I redo my mistakes, thought you was better off alone, and the walls feel like they closin’ in (In)/ It was good, but your girls, they lead a life of sin, if you’re hearin’ this song (Song)/ Girl, don’t take too long, day and night (Night), I can’t be there/ Call me, my number still works, yeah, yeah (Yeah)”

“OG Parker is one of the most talented producers in the game right now, and Muni Long is killing the R&B scene,” said Ty Dolla $ign via press release. “It was only right that we combine all of our talents and make this song.” 

“We created a record that’s so real and so relatable. I can’t wait to hear our fans’ reaction,” added Long. 

The Georgia-born producer’s most recent body of work was 2022’s While You Wait, a joint project with Vedo. That offering boasted appearances from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane across eight total tracks. Prior to that was Die 4 Respect, a 2021 collaboration album with DDG that included features from Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, PnB Rock and more. 

Be sure to press play on OG Parker’s “Still Work” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Muni Long down below and keep an eye out for his forthcoming Moments project. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Muni Long
OG Parker
R&B
Singles
Ty Dolla Sign

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More