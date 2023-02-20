Over the weekend, OG Parker revealed “Still Work,” the latest preview of his forthcoming Moments project. The new offering follows other recent singles like “No Fuss” and “Rain Down.” This time around, the platinum producer tapped in with R&B stars Ty Dolla $ign and Muni Long to help him take the record to the next level. On the track, the two singers croon about rekindling past romantic relationships:

“Know you gon’ miss me when nobody’s left (Left), you get the message/ One day, that hit you different when you by yourself (Self), when I redo my mistakes, thought you was better off alone, and the walls feel like they closin’ in (In)/ It was good, but your girls, they lead a life of sin, if you’re hearin’ this song (Song)/ Girl, don’t take too long, day and night (Night), I can’t be there/ Call me, my number still works, yeah, yeah (Yeah)”

“OG Parker is one of the most talented producers in the game right now, and Muni Long is killing the R&B scene,” said Ty Dolla $ign via press release. “It was only right that we combine all of our talents and make this song.”

“We created a record that’s so real and so relatable. I can’t wait to hear our fans’ reaction,” added Long.

The Georgia-born producer’s most recent body of work was 2022’s While You Wait, a joint project with Vedo. That offering boasted appearances from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane across eight total tracks. Prior to that was Die 4 Respect, a 2021 collaboration album with DDG that included features from Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, PnB Rock and more.

Be sure to press play on OG Parker’s “Still Work” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Muni Long down below and keep an eye out for his forthcoming Moments project.