Mario is back and ready to remind folks how it’s done. Yesterday (Feb. 15), the Maryland native tapped in with fellow R&B savant Ty Dolla $ign for their brand new single “Used To Me.” The accompanying Ben Marc-directed visual brings fans along for the ride as the two artists take over the club for the night. On the track, Mario kicks things off by delivering his lyrics about not getting too comfortable:

“But you the one that be riding and driving me crazy, baby, where is the lie?/ Girl, don’t get used to your bed, if I’m not there with you/ Girl, don’t get used to me begging but I’m f**king you tonight/ ‘Cause we ain’t really got a lot to say, girl, I know what to do to drive you crazy”

“The inspiration behind ‘Used To Me’ is my life,” shared the “Just A Friend” singer via press release. “I don’t like to move on too fast. When I have a connection with a woman, I go all in, even if we are going through some struggles. Sometimes the combination of passion and pain brings about new levels of connection.”

Ty Dolla $ign added, “It’s not every day you get to collaborate with one of your favorite artists, but I’m lucky enough to not only collaborate with mine but also be able to call him my brother. Love to my bro Mario, one of the greatest vocalists of our generation!”

Mario’s last body of work was 2018’s Dancing Shadows, an 11-track project with a sole feature from Buddy Guy. Since then, he has stayed connected with fans with singles like “Main One” featuring Tory Lanez and “Like Her Too,” both of which were released in 2022.

Be sure to press play on Mario’s brand new “Used To Me” music video featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.