Next month, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will bless the world with his forthcoming album Me vs. Myself. Yesterday (Oct. 24), he unveiled his latest visual for the well-received single “Take Shots,” a collaboration alongside Tory Lanez. Produced by Kofo and P2J, the guitar-driven effort is dedicated to the artists’ carefree lifestyles:

“I can get you Fendi, Prada, Christian, Gucci, baby, spend some time, I spend this change like loose leaf, hot like Grabba, come here, mama, baby, spin around, let me see how you move loosely, hop inside the Lambo, it’s just us in the two-seat, everything I got on from the shoes to hat is beasty, plenty Henny, I’m feelin’ woozy, I took too many tonight, it’s a movie, look, take shots, take shots, take shots, shot after shot, what drink you drink? ‘Cause I’m tryna ease your mind, sip slow, don’t drink fast, I’m tryna make this last…”

It’s been two years since A Boogie released his third studio LP Artist 2.0, which contained 20 songs and additional assists from Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The project was a commercial success for the Highbridge star, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200 with 111,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Months later, A Boogie would upgrade Artist 2.0 with a deluxe edition, adding nine songs to the overall project.

Since then, He has continued his momentum with loose drops like “Non Judgmental,” “Hit Different” with B-Lovee, “Playa” with Ella Bands, and “24 Hours” with Lil Durk. He’s also remained prominent as a featured artist, appearing on dope cuts like Pop Smoke’s “Hello,” Snakehips’ “Lie For You,” Wiz Khalifa’s “Millions,” Giggs’ “Changed Me,” DJ Khaled’s “THIS IS MY YEAR,” Rowdy Rebel’s “9 Bridge,” BLEU’s “Ghetto Love Birds,” Nas’ “YKTV,” and G Herbo’s “Me, Myself & I.”

Press play on the visual for “Take Shots” below. Me vs. Myself officially makes landfall Nov. 4.