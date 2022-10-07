Soon, the world will be able to check out A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s forthcoming album Me vs Myself. Today (Oct. 7), he unveils a new single titled “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out),” a collaboration alongside Roddy Ricch. The hard-hitting cut is dedicated to the artists’ loyal circles:

“Said I ain’t got no friends on my hand, it’s blood drippin’, spillin’ in your ear and that’s blood money, hey, you n**gas f**kin’ up my vibe, I’m gettin’ money, yeah, I’m fine, if I call you bro, you better ride out, just tell me what’s the words and we gon’ slide them guys, me and broski poppin’ 30s, no sleep, got my bros needs, you ain’t got no love for me, I ain’t got no friends, all my n**gas like blood to me…”

It’s been two years since A Boogie released his third studio LP Artist 2.0, which contained 20 songs and additional assists from Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The project was a commercial success for the Highbridge star, peaking at the number two position on the Billboard 200 with 111,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Months later, A Boogie would upgrade Artist 2.0 with a deluxe edition, adding nine songs to the overall project.

Since then, A Boogie has continued his momentum with loose drops like “Non Judgmental,” “Hit Different” with B-Lovee, “Playa” with Ella Bands, and “24 Hours” with Lil Durk. He’s also remained prominent as a featured artist, appearing on dope cuts like Pop Smoke’s “Hello,” Snakehips’ “Lie For You,” Wiz Khalifa’s “Millions,” Giggs’ “Changed Me,” DJ Khaled’s “THIS IS MY YEAR,” Rowdy Rebel’s “9 Bridge,” BLEU’s “Ghetto Love Birds,” Nas’ “YKTV,” and G Herbo’s “Me, Myself & I.” Press play on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch‘s “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” below.