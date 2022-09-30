Today (Sept. 30), Roddy Ricch drops off his latest single “Stop Breathing,” which sees production from Turbo and Shottie. The booming cut feels like a audio diary, with the Compton star on a stream-of-consciousness about his wealth, being free from everyday struggles, and much more:

“Look out the window, what do I see? A couple yachts, they got some thots that trot the seven seas, got CC’s and Louis V’s outta every season, Carti me please, four G’s make them stop breathin’, Mustard just sent the new Ferrari, I might just cop me one, they can’t be rich they just tryna make a carbon copy of ‘em, countin’ up this new money, every single day I’m home, I ain’t worried ’bout what they be on, you do what you can, I live a lifestyle on the daily homes…”

“Stop Breathing” comes after the G Herbo and Doe Boy-assisted “Ghetto Superstar,” and is expected to appear on the forthcoming project Feed The Streets III. The forthcoming drop will continue Roddy’s highly rated series that saw previous volumes making landfall in 2017 and 2018.

It’s been a year since Roddy liberated his sophomore studio LP Live Life Fast, which contained 18 songs and additional features from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna. The project was a top five success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Back in June, he decided to hold his fans over with the quick-strike EP The Big 3, which boasted the well-received drops “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop.”

Press play on Roddy Ricch’s “Stop Breathing” below. Hopefully, we’ll be receiving word on an official release date for Feed The Streets III sooner than later.