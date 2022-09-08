Photo: “Ghetto Superstar” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.08.2022

Roddy Ricch is back and ready to kick off the rollout to his next album. Today (Sept. 8), the Compton-bred star unleashed “Ghetto Superstar,” his brand new Doe Boy and G Herbo-assisted single. On the track, Ricch raps about his rockstar lifestyle over some production courtesy of Mustard and Southside, and also pays homage to ODB in his opening hook:

My money don’t sleep (Sleep), I’m slow to speak (Slow to speak), pour the whole P (Woo, woo), It’s holy (Woo, woo)/ Take 250 (Yeah, yeah), right overseas (Yeah, yeah), I’m a ghetto superstar, like I’m ODB (I’m ODB)/ My closet clean (Yeah, yeah), rock everythin’ (Yeah, yeah), he wanna shoot it, shoot it, shoot it, let it ring (Woo, woo)/ Take everythin’ (Woo, woo), and flee the scene (Woo, woo), real red fiend, ready for anythin’

My young n***a see what they poppin’ off, high intel and drop ’em off, internet, they tough as hell, outside, they kind and soft/ Dream got a n***a high as hell, I was down there, not at all, floor seats, I be fly as hell, wrist frost, I could buy a loaf/ 350 my service fee, an extra one is courtesy

Back in June, Ricch made his return with The Big 3, a three-track EP that included production from J Holt, London On Da Track, Sonic, Mustard, and plenty others. Last year, he liberated his sophomore studio LP Live Life Fast, an 18-song body of work with assists from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Gunna, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Live Life Fast peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week.

Be sure to press play on  Roddy Ricch’s brand new “Ghetto Superstar” single featuring G Herbo and Doe Boy down below.

