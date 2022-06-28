Last week, Roddy Ricch made his return with The Big 3, a short EP that kicks off with the hard-hitting track “Real Talk.” Produced by J Holt and Mustard, “Real Talk” is a celebratory affair that’s full of melodic rhymes about money, women, and the street life that the Compton star has ascended from post-fame:

“Hoppin’ out the Bentley Mulsanne, Eliantte chain swang, I can make a bitch mood change, got it in my pocket, loose change, I came from the bottom, I came from the mud, I came from the street, always road runnin’ some time we ain’t even sleep, and I pray my niggas watchin’ over me, we stand for the streets, what it’s s’posed to be, I lost a lot of people that was close to me, grab the dope out the car like it’s grocery, she say, ‘Roddy, sing to me like Jodeci‘…”

Yesterday (June 27), Roddy Ricch dropped off a matching video for “Real Talk,” which sees direction from Collin Tilley. The clip begins with a convoy of high-end whips traveling in the dessert, from which Roddy is seen delivering his bars from the hood of a BMW M3. He also connects with Mustard in different locations, including a basketball court that sits in the middle of nowhere.

Last year, Roddy Ricch liberated his sophomore studio LP Live Life Fast, an 18-song body of work with assists from Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Gunna, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. While the reception of the album was somewhat mixed, Live Life Fast saw a healthy amount of commercial success, peaking within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 first-week album equivalent units sold.

Press play on Roddy Ricch‘s “Real Talk” video below. If you missed it, you can stream The Big 3 in full here.