Next month, Post Malone will unveil his fourth studio LP Twelve Carat Toothache. Currently, the Texas star is making his rounds with his latest single “Cooped Up,” which features Roddy Ricch and sees production from Louis Bell. The infectious offering is a presumed ode to post-quarantine freedom, complete with lines about getting fly and turning up with loved ones:

“I’m about to pull up, hit switch, pull curtain, and I’ve been waitin’ so long, now I gotta resurface, and yeah, we ’bout to toast up, all that bread that we burnin’, ’cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up, I’ve been fuckin’ cooped up…”

Yesterday (May 18), Post dropped off his official video for “Cooped Up,” an Andre Bato-directed piece that begins with the “Rockstar” singer restlessly roaming around his empty condo, a staged set-up without any actual walls present. Roddy then arrives to deliver his verse before a crowd of people join in on the celebration.

The accompanying clip for “Cooped Up” follows Post Malone’s recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where he (and Roddy) provided viewers with a dope rendition of the track. He also brought on Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold for a debut performance of “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol,” which — as the title suggests — sees Post recounting a regretful moment as a result of drinking:

“I woke up on the ground, I guess I should have kept that shit to myself, turns out I’m pretty good at running my mouth, but not good enough, you know when I go in, it’s lights out, I couldn’t hear a thing ’cause the song was too loud, last night I had 32 teeth in my mouth, some went away, why’d you have to go and fuckin’ ruin my day?”

Press play on Post Malone and Roddy Ricch‘s “Cooped Up” video below.