Soon, fans will be able to check out Post Malone‘s forthcoming studio LP Twelve Carat Toothache, which was preceded by “Motley Crew” and the Weeknd-assisted “One Right Now.” Today (May 12), he adds to that with “Cooped Up,” a Louis Bell-produced offering that features Roddy Ricch and sees the two ready to hit the streets and live wild following the past couple of years inside:

“I’m about to pull up, hit switch, pull curtain, and I’ve been waitin’ so long, now I gotta resurface, and yeah, we bout to toast up, all that bread that we burnin’, ’cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up, I’ve been fuckin’ cooped up, ’til the daylight come, ’til the daylight come, I got Saké in my tummy, cigarette in my lungs, it’s eleven in the mornin’ and we still ain’t done, and I’m still that bitch, so what?”

Upon its arrival, Twelve Carat Toothache will follow 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, which came with 17 songs and additional features from DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug. As with many of his releases, Hollywood’s Bleeding was both critically and commercially acclaimed, landing Post Malone his second number one album on the Billboard 200 thanks to 489,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The project has also since earned a triple Platinum certification in the United States, as well as in various countries around the world.

In an on-street interview with Adam Glyn, Malone spoke on how he feels about Twelve Carat Toothache:

“This is my, I don’t know, this is my favorite piece of work that I’ve made … it’s been a long time, and I’m so excited to put music out again, and … what fans can expect is another Post Malone album (laughs).”

Press play on “Cooped Up” below.