Big news for Post Malone fans — the Texas star has taken to social media to reveal that his forthcoming album, titled Twelve Carat Toothache, will make landfall June 3. In addition, a couple of more recent posts have also confirmed that his next single from that project will be a Roddy Ricch collaboration titled “Cooped Up,” which (as revealed in a couple of teasers) will see the artists harmonizing about being back outside:

“I’m about to pull up in six Bugatti’s, and I’ve been waiting so long, now I got to resurface, you know we bring the tops down, all that bread that we burning, ’cause I’ve been feeling cooped up, I’ve been fucking cooped up…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Twelve Carat Toothache will follow Post Malone‘s third studio LP Hollywood’s Bleeding, a 2019 release that contained 17 songs and a wealth of assists from DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug. The project was a huge success for Post, landing him his second number one album on the Billboard 200 thanks to 489,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. In addition to high chart positions in several other countries, Hollywood’s Bleeding has also since earned Post several Gold and Platinum certifications (including three times Platinum in the United States).

Late last year, Post Malone kickstarted his new album campaign with the singles “Motley Crew” and “One Right Now,” the latter of which came with assistance from The Weekend. In addition, the genre-blending talent has also contributed to more recent cuts like Saweetie’s “Tap In (Remix),” Big Sean’s “Wolves,” Ty Dolla $ign’s “Spicy,” Juice WRLD’s “Life A Mess II,” DJ Khaled’s “I DID IT,” and Young Thug’s “Livin It Up.”

Check out Post Malone‘s announcement posts for the new music below.