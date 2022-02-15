Last summer, Vince Staples revealed that he was working on a new album titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which would arrive at some point this year. Fast-forward to this past weekend, and it appears the campaign has officially begun — beginning with a new single titled “Magic,” which sees production from Twice as Nice, My Best Friend Jacob, and Mustard, the last of whom seems to define the meaning of the song via its outro:

“See when you come from nothing, make it into something, I call that luck, but when you come from where we come from, I call that magic, and when you get two niggas from different sides of the city, to do something like this, I guess you could call that magic, getting off of Section 8, welfare, now it’s Rolls Royces, private jets, that’s magic, let me know what’s magic to you, yeah…”

Upon it’s arrival this April, Ramona Park Broke My Heart will follow Staples‘ self-titled fourth album, a critically acclaimed effort that contained 10 tracks and a single assist from Fousheé. The project was also produced entirely by Kenny Beats.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Vince Staples spoke to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about his relationship with the late Mac Miller, and how Earl Sweatshirt was responsible for the connection:

“I wasn’t really making music at that time … Earl had came back and I was just, you know, moving around with him, making sure, you know, he was straight and shit. And I introduced myself to [Mac] and he was like, ‘I know who you are, why don’t you make beats’ or whatever, ‘why don’t you make music,’ and I say, ‘I don’t got no beats,’ and he’s like, ‘‘ight I’m making some beats, come over here on Friday,’ and then that’s how we ended up making music and being cool.”

Press play on “Magic.”