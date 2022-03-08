Sometime this year, Vince Staples will bless the masses with his fifth studio LP Ramona Park Broke My Heart, which he initially revealed in an interview with W Magazine last summer. Last month, he officially kickstarted his new album campaign with “MAGIC,” a Mustard-produced offering that contains the type of oft-dark, vivid imagery that Staples is well-known for:

“Feeling like I’m floating to the ceiling, is it magic? Baby, tell me why you disappearin’, this is magic, I won’t ever tell ’em how I did it, it was magic, can you imagine? Money in the mattress, love the way I stack it, I can make it rain blue hundreds, can you catch it? If somebody come through bluffin’, I’ma blast ’em, and tell the police I don’t know what happened…”

Over the weekend, the West Coast collaborators liberated an official video for “MAGIC,” which begins with a bruised and battered Staples in a local store. Things then switch to what transpired — a lively Staples was at a party, where he bumped and proceeded to get into it with another guy there. While others look on (including Mustard), things escalate by the swimming pool, and Staples gets jumped. The clip closes out with “to be continued,” giving way for the story to continue down the line.

Upon its arrival, Ramona Park Broke My Heart will follow last year’s Vince Staples, which contained 10 songs and a single feature from Fousheé. The production on the eponymous release was also mainly handled by Kenny Beats. Since then, Staples has contributed his brand of bars to songs like The Alchemist‘s “6 Five Heartbeats,” Kilo Kish’s “NEW TRICKS: ART, AESTHETICS AND MONEY,” and Raveena’s “Secret.” He also teamed up with Pokémon for “Got ‘Em,” a track released in celebration of the brand’s 25th anniversary.

Press play on “MAGIC” below.