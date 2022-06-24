Roddy Ricch is certainly no stranger to making music that sticks. The Compton rapper has been on a roll in recent years and his rise to stardom has been a beautiful sight to see. Being one of the hottest rappers in the younger generation today, Roddy has been applying some serious pressure in the industry and it is only going to get even better for him as he continues to excel. It isn’t easy being a hitmaker like Roddy Ricch and he puts this skill on display at such ease when he wants to. Today (June 24), the west coast has yet gained another great look with the release of Roddy’s latest EP The Big 3.

no roddy ricch slander is accepted here, i go just block your ass — billy (@easybilly_) June 23, 2022

His sophomore album Live Life Fast didn’t get much positive feedback, the world is fully aware of what Roddy Ricch is capable of and that should not be taken lightly. This will be the first collection of songs from Ricch since last year. The album did numbers, and featured a star-studded line-up including Future, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Jamie Foxx, but many fans were unhappy with the album, some calling it “mid.” Ricch tried to do damage control by announcing a follow-up mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, and saying, “u n****s playin wit my top.” But the mixtape hasn’t seen the light of day yet.

Aside from obviously working on new music, Roddy has been spending his 2022 summer on the road. The “Die Young” rapper recently made an appearance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, where he led an epic “fuck NYPD” chant following his arrest, and ultimate dismissal, of weapon possessions charges on June 11 in New York City. Roddy is also set to hit the road with Post Malone as part of the singer’s Twelve Carat Toothache North American Tour.

Check out The Big 3 EP now.