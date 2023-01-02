Over the weekend, Ty Dolla $ign returned to share “2022,” a reflective track dedicated to a relationship that might not make it into the new year. In the new documentary-style visual, fans are treated with an inside look into Ty’s life through clips of him out on tour, spending late nights in the studio and more, while enjoying cameos from artists like Future, YG and Wiz Khalifa. In the song, the Los Angeles native sings about how some things in love don’t always go as planned:

“Is this where our story ends? Or is it where it begins?/ The fact that we can’t be friends, it’s so unfortunate, leavin’ it all behind, 2022, it’s so unfortunate/ We can’t get it back, back, it’s just too late to repair/ All this hate in the air and I know that life ain’t fair/ For you to leave me, leavin’ our memories in 2022, ooh, I thought, I thought it would be me/ But my momma, my momma, my momma knew, 2023 I’d be with someone new.”



The “Straight Up” singer’s last full-length project was 2021’s Cheers to the Best Memories, a joint effort with DVSN. Prior to that was his well-received Featuring Ty Dolla $ign album, a 25-track body of work with a plethora of guest appearances from names like Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Young Thug, Post Malone, Lil Durk, Quavo and plenty more.

This year, Ty has dropped off a handful of loose singles like “My Friends” with Mustard and “Champions” with Wiz Khalifa. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on more recent tracks, including “Willing To Trust” by Kid Cudi, “Diamond Mind” by Dr. Dre and “Love Jones” by Leon Thomas, the last of which was released in celebration of the start of his new label, EZMNY Records.

Be sure to press play on Ty Dolla $ign’s brand new “2022” music video down below.