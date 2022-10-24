Earlier this month, Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign joined forces for a new collaborative track, “My Friends.” The offering included an assist from Lil Durk and served as the first preview from their forthcoming joint album.

Over the weekend, they treated fans with the official music video. Directed by Daniel Russell, the new clip opens up with a sleeping Ty Dolla $ign being woken up by a phone call from Mustard and Durk. The “Purple Emoji” singer thinks he’s supposed to be on his way to their video shoot, only to find out they all linked up the night before and shot the entire thing. As clips from their wild night play, Ty sings about keeping his circle of friends close:

“On top of the world, me and my clique, ayy, got it out the mud, now we all lit/ This how it feel to be rich back and poppin’, f**k your feelings, I can’t hear the money calling/ Yeah, me and my friends, yeah (Ooh, yeah), me and my twins, yeah (Ooh, yeah), me and my friends, yeah, yeah/ My friends, my n***as, my gang, who they think they playin’ with, who in God’s name? Hangin’ out the lamb”

On Oct. 14, Ty and Mustard shared a revamped version of the record dubbed “My Friends (NBA on ESPN remix).” On the updated edition, Ty Dolla $ign switched up the original lyrics to include several name drops of the league’s biggest stars. “My Friends” also isn’t the first time Ty and Mustard have teamed up on a track together, as they have previously blessed fans with smash hits like ”Paranoid” and “Or Nah.”

Be sure to press play on Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard’s brand new music video for “My Friends” featuring Lil Durk down below.