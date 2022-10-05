Today (Oct. 5), Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign have joined forces once again for a new collaborative track, “My Friends.” The offering includes an assist from Lil Durk and serves as the first preview from their forthcoming joint album. “My Friends” isn’t the first time Ty and Mustard have made magic on a track together, as they have previously blessed fans with smash hits like ”Paranoid” and “Or Nah.” On the new song, Ty sings about keeping his circle of friends close:

On top of the world, me and my clique, ayy, got it out the mud, now we all lit/ This how it feel to be rich back and poppin’, f**k your feelings, I can’t hear the money calling/ Yeah, me and my friends, yeah (Ooh, yeah), me and my twins, yeah (Ooh, yeah), me and my friends, yeah, yeah/ My friends, my n***as, my gang, who they think they playin’ with, who in God’s name?/ Hangin’ out the lamb, I drive a suicide thing, who been smocking midget, you ain’t doing high grade

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the “Ballin'” producer delved into how the forthcoming joint project has been on his mind for quite some time. “We always talked about it and said we were going to do it,” he said. “We always just have millions of songs laying around and stuff like that. I don’t know, I think we just were just like, alright, it’s time. We might as well just do it because we just have so much. Between me, him, YG, the people that I work with closely, we all just have all these songs.”

Be sure to press play on Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard’s new “My Friends” single featuring Lil Durk down below.