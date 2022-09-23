Soon, Kid Cudi will unveil his eighth studio LP Entergalactic, which is led by the well-received single “Do What I Want.” In addition to the album, an animated film of the same name will also premiere on Netflix. According to an official description from its trailer, Entergalactic is centered around “the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.”

Today (Sept. 23), the Cleveland star drops off another song titled “Willing To Listen,” a track that he produced alongside Ramii and E.Vax. The track also features assistance from Ty Dolla $ign, who adds to the offering with harmonies about the most important aspect of any relationship:

“Yeah, if we ain’t got trust we ain’t got nothin’, is this really love, what it’s bеcomin’? Funny how we turned into somethin’, said you wasn’t even lookin’ for a boyfriend, don’t need new friends, that s**t so confusin’, left your ex, thought you’d never trust a man again, don’t take it out on me, nah, don’t do me dirty, let’s make this worth it…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Entergalactic will follow The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1, another 2022 release that boasted some of Cudi’s biggest hits, including “Day ‘n’ Nite,” “Pursuit of Happiness,” and “Just What I Am.” Prior to that, Cudi liberated Man on the Moon III: The Chosen in 2020, complete with 18 songs and additional contributions from Skepta, Pop Smoke, Phoebe Bridgers, and Trippie Redd. The album marked a huge return for the G.O.O.D. Music alum from a solo aspect, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200 thanks to 144,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on “Willing To Trust” below. Entergalactic is scheduled to make landfall Sept. 30.