On Oct. 21, RJmrLA will unleash his highly anticipated Rodney Brown Jr. album. So far, fans have been able to enjoy singles like “Corner House” and “Aye B**ch” featuring O.T. Genasis, along with the official tracklist that confirmed features from Roddy Ricch, Bree Carter, Marcus, Cashton, Joe Moses, G Perico, Symba, and plenty others.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles-bred rapper returned with his latest preview from the project, a brand new single titled “Special Delivery” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Paired with the release was a Keoni Mars-directed music video that sees the duo spoiling their women with plenty of luxurious gifts. On the song, RJmrLa raps over a sample of Usher’s iconic 2001 hit “U Don’t Have To Call”:

It’s a special delivery, something to get from the mail so she remember me/ Got her next to Chanel with the Tiffany, tellin’ me go to hell but I’m the bigger me/ Feel like this is our moment, no fallin’ off we gon’ keep this s**t going/ Look at you girl your wrist is retarted, no more domestic up in this, it’s foreign/ Up in this it’s foreign, she told me n***as ain’t s**t

RJmrLA’s last body of work was 2020’s Let Me Talk My S**t, a 10-track project that saw assists from Bree Carter, Mike Wayne, Joe Moses, Rucci, 1TakeJay, Bino Rideaux, and others. Outside of his own releases, the South Central native can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Evil Thoughts” by the late Drakeo The Ruler, “What If?” by Rucci, and “Instagram” by Joe Moses.

Be sure to press play on RJmrLA’s brand new music video for “Special Delivery” featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.