By Regina Cho
  /  07.29.2022

At the top of July, Bino Rideaux shared his Sorry 4 Tha Wait II mixtape, the official follow-up to his fan-favorite project released in 2019. The body of work included guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Kalan.FrFr, Coot Corleone, and the late Drakeo The Ruler across 13 songs. In terms of visuals, fans have been able to enjoy video releases for “Outta Line” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “Tied To Me.”

Today (July 29), the South Central L.A. rapper has officially now announced the “Sorry 4 Tha Wait II Tour.” The five-week, 18-city journey marks his second head­lining tour. It kicks off Sept. 7 at the House Of Blues in San Diego and wraps up at Subterranean in Chicago on Oct. 11.

The aforementioned Sorry 4 Tha Wait II debuted at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. Prior to this release, Bino Rideaux dropped off 2021’s Sixtape 2 project with Blxst, the official second installment to their mixtape series they started in 2019. Bino’s OUTSIDE project came out in 2020 and included features from Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and Fredo Bang.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale today and you can grab them here.

9/7 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
9/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
9/11 – Fresno, CA – Rainbow Ballroom
9/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency
9/14 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
9/15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
9/17 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne
9/18 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
9/20 – Reno, NV – Alpine
9/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Live
9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Aura
9/26 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Otherside
9/28 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room
10/1 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/4 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell
10/6 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
10/7 – New York, NY – Café Ezurlie
10/11 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

Bino Rideaux drops new "Tied To Me" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  07.28.2022

Bino Rideaux shares new 'Sorry 4 Tha Wait II' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  07.04.2022
