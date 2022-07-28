At the top of July, Bino Rideaux shared his Sorry 4 Tha Wait II mixtape, the official follow-up to his fan-favorite project released in 2019. The body of work included the standout single “Outta Line” featuring longtime collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, as well as additional guest appearances by Roddy Ricch, Kalan.FrFr, Coot Corleone, and the late Drakeo The Ruler across 13 songs.

Today (July 28), the West Coast spitter returns with his latest music video for “Tied To Me” from the project. Directed by Deaux Boy and Blayr, the emotional clip shows the story of a couple that sees their relationship being met with some tragic circumstances. On the song, Rideaux slides over some co-production courtesy of Bobby Kritical and KobéBeats:

Shawty tied to me (Yeah) I turn my back, how you gon’ lie to me? (Yeah, save me)/ If I needed you, is you gon’ slide to me? (Yeah), want you in that Birkin, that shit fly to me (Yeah)/ Want you in that jet, that shit a vibe to me, I got my trauma, ain’t no hidin’ from me (Ain’t no hidin’ from me)/

I know your side ain’t comin’ like my side comin’/ How I’m ‘posed to stay real when n***as dyin’ in front of me? How I’m ‘posed to stay real when you was lyin’ to me?/ It’s somethin’ special in your eyes to me (to me)

Prior to this release, Bino Rideaux dropped off 2021’s Sixtape 2 project with Blxst, the official second installment to their mixtape series they started in 2019. Bino’s OUTSIDE project came out in 2020 and included features from Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and Fredo Bang.

Be sure to press play on Bino Rideaux’s brand new music video for “Tied To Me” down below.