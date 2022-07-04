Over the weekend, Bino Rideaux shared his Sorry 4 Tha Wait II mixtape, the official follow-up to his fan-favorite project released in 2019. The freshly dropped body of work includes the standout single “Outta Line” featuring longtime collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, as well as additional guest appearances by Roddy Ricch, Kalan.FrFr, Coot Corleone, and the late Drakeo The Ruler across 13 songs. Paired with the release is the official music video for “If You Ever,” a Storm Debarge-directed clip that sees Bino deep in his melodic element:

I can’t let it get the best of me (No) I can’t hear you, you ain’t adressin’ me/ Feel like fuckin’ off of a ecstasy (Feel like fuckin’ off) feel like duckin’ off (Ooh)/ Tryna keep that vibe, bae, I want you next to me (I want you next to me) know your lil’ shit fire, bae, I want the recipe (I want the recipe)/ You can get the whole damn thing and the extra pieces

Girl, you know I got it if you ever need it (Woo-woo) girl, you know I got it if you ever need it/ Just call me, mmm, all these n***as do is cap, now I know they gon’ cap me whеn I’m gone/ All these racks I can makе, this bitch exactly what I want, all these racks, remember I had to get it crackin’ by my ‘lone

Prior to this release, Bino Rideaux dropped off 2021’s Sixtape 2 project with Blxst, the official second installment to their mixtape series they started in 2019. Bino’s OUTSIDE project came out in 2020 and included features from Mozzy, BlueBucksClan, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and Fredo Bang.

Be sure to press play on Bino Rideaux’s brand new mixtape Sorry 4 Tha Wait II and also the music video for “If You Ever” down below.