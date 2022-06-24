Mario continues to let it be known that, thanks to him, R&B is still very much alive. After a successful Verzuz battle against fellow crooner Omarion, the 35-year-old entertainer is still basking in all his glory.

The Thursday night (June 23) showdown was filled with hits, commentary, and some chaos from the opening act that featured a mini-competition between singers Bobby V and Ray J, as well as Pleasure P and Sammie. As fans impatiently awaited for the main act to hit the stage, they didn’t know what was in store for them during Omarion and Mario’s battle. From special guests to a random act that included watermelon, it was surely a night to remember.

After the battle, Mario took to Instagram to soak in his clean sweep with a caption that read, “R&B ain’t dead @omarion, but you and your friends rest well tonight.” It was completely justified because the “How Do I Breathe” singer reminded everyone that he’s a true vocalist, letting the talent speak for itself with each performance.

Furthermore, he woke up with more to say via social media by poking fun at his brother in R&B with a photo that seemingly recapped the night.

“I spoke to @omarion after his wake last night,” Mario wrote. “He woke NOW!” The “How Could You” singer shared that his fellow R&B crooner said he “inspired him to become a full time author.” At one point during the battle, Omarion was joined by his brother O’Ryan to hit the stage… to eat watermelon, which Mario took a moment to address in his post.

“@OryanOryan is gonna grow the watermelons and O’s gonna write books! I’m proud of them,” continued the “Let Me Love You” crooner. “I know moms proud too. I saw her back stage and said hi!” In the caption of the Instagram post, Mario joked that his alter ego Rio is the one doing all the trash talking following last night’s victory.