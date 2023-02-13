The passing of Trugoy weighs heavy on many of us, especially his fellow peers in the hip hop community.

The news broke yesterday (Feb. 12) that the De La Soul rapper made his transition. Confirmed by Tony Ferguson, the group’s publicist, the cause of death and where he was has yet to be revealed. Even though an official autopsy has not yet been made public, the Long Island rapper had seen his health impacted by congestive heart failure in recent years.

He first revealed the news to fans in a clip at the beginning of De La Soul’s 2017 video for “Royalty Capes” and was briefly hospitalized in 2020.

We lost another legend of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul. His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds as he is gone. But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being. He meant a lot to us 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5PlZWX65CF — B Real ™ (@B_Real) February 12, 2023

Of course, Trugoy was loved and appreciated deeply by the hip hop community for decades. He gained his wings just weeks before De La Soul’s catalog — including classic albums like 3 Feet High and Rising, Buhloone Mindstate, and Stakes Is High — made its way to streaming services following sample clearance issues with their former label, Tommy Boy Records.

Surrounding the news of his death, there were heartfelt and heartbroken social media posts from many fans and peers of the 54-year-old. “Trugoy Dave from De La Soul has gone up to be with the day of the stars with the Master,” Pharrell tweeted. “Sending love, light and positive vibrations to his family, The Soul and everyone whose lives have been touched by his existence. Oodles and Oodles and Oodles of O’s.”

Check out more reactions from the hip hop community below. RIP, Trugoy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

So sad to hear of our icons of HIP HOP Culture Pass On…

We will miss you Trugoy The Dove (Plug 2) Dave Jolicoeur of DE LA SOUL…Our memories together are endless.

Condolences to your family and salute Pos, Maseo and Smiles. @WeAreDeLaSoul — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) February 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Douthit (@9thwonder)

Dela Soul raised us. RIP TRUGOY. Love to Pos & Mase . 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) February 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrdavidstyles.com (@stylesp)